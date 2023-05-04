Wrestlers Allege Violence At Jantar Mantar Protest Site, Blame Delhi Cops

Wrestlers holding a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar have alleged that a group of drunk Delhi Police personnel had targeted them late this evening. They had beat them up and abused the women wrestlers. Several grapplers were hit on the head and two of then sustained injuries. One person has been admitted in the hospital, they alleged.

This is the first time people at Jantar Mantar, the protest site of the national capital, have witnessed violence.

Visuals from the site showed the wrestlers arguing with uniformed members of the Delhi Police. Many identified one of the policemen who allegedly targeted them on camera.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party the wrestlers wanted to bring in folding cots today to sleep at night after the daylong rains. Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti said was bringing in some mattresses but was stopped by the police.

Strange is the situation,BJP's MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is out n enjoying in spite of having a Pocso FIR against him but just because I supported d demand of women wrestlers for a foldable cot to avoid rain wrenched site of Jantar Mantar, I hv bn detained in Mandir Marg PS. https://t.co/CtDmf5DFzqpic.twitter.com/v6ClVXLByO — Adv. Somnath Bharti: इंसानियत से बड़ा कुछ नहीं! (@attorneybharti) May 3, 2023

"We are getting news from the sources that the wrestlers and their associates have been attacked by the police at Jantar Mantar. This is a direct mess with our honor! Brothers and sisters of our country have to come forward for the rights of sister and daughter! Will go to Jantar Mantar in the morning!" tweeted Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Singh.

The wrestlers have been staging a protesting at the site for 11 days, demanding the removal of BJP MP and chief of the country's wrestling federation Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing some of the top wrestlers.

The MP has denied any wrongdoing, but added that he is ready to step down if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP asks him to.

The wrestlers had arguments with the police earlier over bringing in generator and fans and even food and medicine. The two gates at the protest site of Jantar Mantar are guarded round-the-clock by the Delhi Police.