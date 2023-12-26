Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Writes To PM Modi, Will Return National Awards

Less than a week after Sakshee Malikkh announced her retirement from wrestling and Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri, Vinesh Phogat, the third top wrestler who was part of the protests against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has announced that she will return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards.

Brij Bhushan, a BJP MP, had been accused of sexual harassment by many women wrestlers and Ms Malikkh, Mr Punia and Ms Phogat had been at the forefront of the protests against him.