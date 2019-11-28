Wrestler-Turned-Politician Babita Phogat Begins Her Wedding Rituals With 'Baan'

Babita Phogat shared the pictures of her baan on Twitter

Wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat, who is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Vivek Suhag, began the rituals with the pre-wedding ritual called "baan" on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Phogat shared the pictures of the rituals and wrote: Shaadi ki pehli rasam (first ritual of marriage) baan.

On Wednesday, the couple visited the parliament to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda to attend the wedding.

The wedding is scheduled to take place on December 1.

Commonwealth Games medalist Babita Phogat contested from the Charkhi Dadri assembly seat in Haryana and lost to independent candidate Sombir Sangwan. She had received 24,786 votes.

Babita Phogat had joined the BJP with her father in August ahead of the assembly polls in the state.