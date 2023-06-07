Wrestler Not 'Minor'? New Twist In Case Against Federation Chief

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh faces allegations of sexual harassment

The "minor" wrestler who made allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was not underage at the time of the event and has changed her statement in court. In an interview with NDTV, her father said she had changed the age-related bit in her statement. Her complaint of sexual harassment remains as it was.

The complaint had led to the filing of a case under POCSO -- the stringent law against sexual assault on children -- against the BJP MP.

With the change in age status, the POCSO charges against the Wrestling Federation chief can be dropped.

On April 29, four months after the wrestlers started their campaign against him, two cases were filed against Brij Bhushan Singh. Altogether, seven wrestlers had accused him of sexual harassment and he has one case against him under the Indian Penal Code.

The police are expected to complete their investigation and file a chargesheet in the case by June 15. This was part of a proposal given to the wrestlers this evening by the government.

The written proposal was given by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur after a six-hour discussion with Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh. The wrestlers have said their will give their response after getting feedback of the people and organisations that support them.

Earlier, the girl's father had told NDTV that the reports that she has withdrawn her complaint are completely baseless.

Yesterday, Bajrang Punia had take a shot at "sources" quoted by the reports.

"Should the country should trust the girl's father, who said they have not withdrawn any complaint or statement, or the so-called sources," he told NDTV. "We spoke to him (the girl's father) and he has denied it," he added.