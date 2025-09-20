Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held For Two Soldiers Killed In Manipur Ambush

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Manipur's Imphal to honour the two Assam Rifles soldiers who died in the Friday's ambush in Bishnupur district.

At around 6 pm on Friday, unidentified gunmen ambushed personnel of the 33 Assam Rifles by firing at their vehicle while they were traveling from Imphal to Bishnupur at Nambol Sabal Leikai, Bishnupur District. The attack resulted in the death of two personnel and left five others injured.

The tow soldiers who died were identified as Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung (58) and Rifleman (GD) Kashav (29).

The Manipur government announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of the families of the soldiers. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh was announced for each of teh five soldiers injured in the ambush.

The ceremony was attended by Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, 3 Corps Commander Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar (AVSM, YSM), IGAR (South) Maj Gen Ravroop Singh (YSM, SM), ADGP Manipur Police Ashutosh Sinha, along with senior officers of BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, and officials of the state government.