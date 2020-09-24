World Tourism Day: Uttarakhand Eases COVID-19 Rules For Tourists

World Tourism Day 2020 Images: Uttarakhand lifts travel restrictions

World Tourism Day 2020: Tourism is among the hardest hit of all sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic. The travel and tourism sector, which is slowly opening up now, had come to a sudden standstill due to the pandemic-forced lockdown. Ahead of World Tourism Day on September 27, experts across the world are concerned about how to re-start tourism while safeguarding public health. "On this World Tourism Day, the COVID-19 pandemic represents an opportunity to rethink the future of the tourism sector, including how it contributes to the sustainable development goals, through its social, cultural, political, and economic value," the United Nations said.

In India, as the lockdown is being lifted in a graded manner, the tourism sector has been gradually opening up but with strict guidelines. The Uttarakhand government has eased coronavirus norms for tourists. "Uttarakhand lifts all travel restrictions and tourists will no longer need to produce Covid-negative certificates to travel to the state. They just need to register themselves on the web portal - http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in - prior to their visit," the tourism department tweeted.

The state tourism department also encouraged people to visit the state. "The mountains, rivers, landscapes, adventures...are awaiting your visit. We are ready to welcome you back. Plan a trip soon to the land of adventures, and make the most of your holidays," the Uttarakhand Tourism said in a tweet.

Guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distance, thermal scanning and sanitization are however mandatory like the rest of the country. In case a tourist is found COVID-19 positive, the hotel authorities will have to inform the district administration and make arrangements for testing, as directed by Union Health Ministry.

Under Unlock4, which kicked in at the beginning of September, people no longer need to get e-passes to travel anywhere within the country. According to the new guidelines, meant to start more activities outside the containment zones, there is no restriction on inter-state or inter-district movement of people.