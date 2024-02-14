"World Today Needs Clean, Transparent, Tech-Savvy Governments": PM Modi In UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing at the World Government Summit in Dubai, highlighted the importance of clean and transparent governance as a crucial factor in addressing the challenges faced by governments worldwide.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi also acknowledged the dynamic leadership of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, describing him as a leader with vision and resolve.

"Now the world needs a smart government, which makes technology a government medium, which is transparent and not corrupt," Prime Minister Modi said.

"On the one hand, the world is embracing modernity, on the other hand, the challenges emanating since the last century are on a continuous rise. Be it food security, health security, water security, energy security, education or building an inclusive society, every government is bound by many responsibilities towards its citizens," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said his government remained focused on women-led development. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of strengthening social and financial conditions.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marks his seventh since 2015. During this two-day visit, he is expected to engage in wide-ranging talks with top leaders of the UAE to further strengthen the existing ties.

One of the highlights of the visit is the inauguration of the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, later today.

The UAE was one of the top four foreign direct investors in India during the fiscal year 2022-23. Bilateral trade between India and the UAE reached an impressive $85 billion during that time, solidifying their positions as crucial trading partners for each other.

This economic collaboration has been further facilitated by agreements such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in February 2022 and the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System established in July 2023.

The Indian community, numbering around 3.5 million in the UAE, forms the largest expatriate group in the country. Their contributions to the socio-economic development of the UAE have played a crucial role in fostering strong people-to-people ties.

