World Science Day 2019: 'Open Science, Leaving No One Behind' Is 2019's Theme

Science Day 2019: World Science Day for Peace and Development is observed on November 10.

World Science Day for Peace and Development is celebrated every year on November 10. World Science Day for Peace and Development works towards keeping people informed about the developments in science. It also underscores the role scientists in broadening our understanding the remarkable, fragile planet we call home and in making societies more sustainable. World Science Day for Peace and Development has generated many projects, programmes and funding for science around the world. On this day, events surrounding World Science Day are orgainsied in schools, colleges, at government offices and private organisations.

World Science Day History

World Science Day was proclaimed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2001 and the first World Science Day was celebrated for the first time in 2002.

World Science Day Significance, Objective

The objectives of World Science Day for Peace and Development include:

Strengthening public awareness on the role of science for peaceful and sustainable societies;

Promoting national and international solidarity for shared science between countries;

Renewing national and international commitment for the use of science for the benefit of societies;

Drawing attention to the challenges faced by science and raising support for the scientific endeavour

World Science Day Theme

World Science Day theme this year is "Open science, leaving no one behind". Open Science is a burning issue in the scientific community, which is gaining increasing attention by the non-scientific community. The United Nations says that Open Science is the growing global movement to make scientific research and data accessible to all. "Open Science has the potential to significantly increase scientific collaboration and discovery and to facilitate adoption of the well‐adapted technologies. It can be a game changer for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in Africa, developing countries, and Small Island Developing States (SIDS)," the global body said.

