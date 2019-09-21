World Rivers Day: Interesting Facts About Rivers

World Rivers Day is celebrated on September 21. The theme is "Day of Action for Rivers".

World Rivers Day, celebrated on fourth Sunday of September. This year it falls on September 21. It's a day to focus on the health of the rivers. Various clean-up drives and projects related to fish enhancement are focused upon on this day. Apart from this, various water activities like boating, kayaking, canoeing and rafting are organised to make people experience the sacredness and joy of being around the rivers. With many cities in the world facing water shortage and with many rivers drying up, the World Rivers Day becomes even more significant.

On World Rivers Day, A look At Some River Facts:

1. The three longest rivers in the world are River Nile in Africa whose water resources are shared by 11 countries, the Amazon river in South America, which is also the widest in the world and the Yangtze River in China which is the longest in the world to flow entirely within one country.

2. Africa's Congo River, earlier called Zaire river, is the world's deepest recorded river.

3. Rio Negro, a tributary of Amazon River, is the largest black water river in the world.

4. River Ganga in India is considered the holiest river because of its historical significance. It is a lifeline to millions who live along its course. Goddess Ganga is worshipped in Hinduism.

5. River Cano Cristales flows through Colombia. Often referred as "River of Five Colors" or the "Liquid Rainbow", is its one of the most beautiful river in the world due to its striking colours.

Happy World Rivers Day!

