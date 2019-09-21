World Rivers Day: A Celebration Of World's Waterways. How You Can Join

World Rivers Day is celebrated on September 21. The theme is "Day of Action for Rivers".

World Rivers Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September. It's a day to celebrate world's waterways. This year, World Rivers Day will be observed on September 21. With rivers facing threats, active involvement of people is the need of the hour to maintain the health of the rivers. The day was first celebrated in 2005. "Rivers are the arteries of our planet; they are lifelines in the truest sense," said Mark Angelo, internationally celebrated river conservationist and founder of World Rivers Day.

World Rivers Day: Know About The Day, History And Objective

1. In 2005, the United Nations launched the "Water for Life Decade" for a greater awareness of the need to take care for our water resources.

2. The first event in 2005 was a great success and World Rivers Day was celebrated in several countries. Since then, the celebration of the day has continued to grow.

3. Last year, millions of people across more 60 countries celebrated values of our waterways by organising several programmes for rivers' health.

4. This year's theme for World Rivers Day is "Day of Action for Rivers" that celebrates the role of women in protecting and managing rivers.

5. On World Rivers Day, you can involve yourself by cleaning up streams and participate in fish enhancement projects. Educational outings and community riverside celebrations can also be organised.

World Rivers Day is a day when communities around the world come in solidarity to that our rivers matter and having access to clean and flowing water matters. You can participate in clean up drives and also experience rivers by participating in water activities like kayaking, canoeing, river rafting etc. Happy World Rivers Day!

