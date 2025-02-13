"Timeless Lifeline, Powerful Medium": PM Modi On World Radio Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on World Radio Day on Thursday, highlighting the enduring significance of radio as a "powerful medium" that connects people across the world.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Happy World Radio Day! Radio has been a timeless lifeline for several people - informing, inspiring, and connecting people. From news and culture to music and storytelling, it is a powerful medium that celebrates creativity."

He also expressed his appreciation for those working in the radio industry, saying, "I compliment all those associated with the world of radio."

The Prime Minister further invited citizens to share their ideas and inputs for his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, which is scheduled for February 23.

First aired on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat is a widely followed program on All India Radio where the Prime Minister addresses the nation, discussing various topics of social and national importance.

World Radio Day was proclaimed by UNESCO Member States in 2011 and was later adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day.

The first celebration of the day took place on February 13, recognising the role of radio as a crucial platform for information, culture, and public discourse.

Despite the rise of television and smartphones, radio continues to hold a unique place in mass communication. It serves as a reliable source of news, entertainment, and education while also acting as a vital tool during emergencies.

Community radio, in particular, plays a crucial role in amplifying underrepresented voices and fostering awareness of social and environmental issues, including climate change.

Radio, which transmits information through sound waves and signals, dates back to the late 19th century. In India, radio was introduced in the early 20th century, gradually evolving into one of the most influential and widely used forms of mass media.

World Radio Day serves as a reminder of radio's continued relevance, its role in fostering dialogue, and its ability to bring people together across geographical and cultural boundaries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)