World Radio Day: PM Modi Thanks 'Mann Ki Baat', Greets Radio Listeners

World Radio Day 2021: PM Modi greets radio listeners on 10th World Radio Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished 'Happy World Radio Day' to "all radio listeners" on Saturday. Every year World Radio Day is celebrated on February 13. This year is the 10th anniversary of World Radio Day. "Kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to Mann Ki Baat," PM Modi tweeted. The UNESCO this year has called on radio stations to celebrate World Radio Day through three sub-themes: evolition, innovation and connection.

Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to #MannKiBaat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2021

Radio has remained the most resilient and far-reaching medium of communication even in the time of innumerable online platforms and WhatsApp. The history of radio goes back over 110 years. World Radio Day celebrates radio as "part of humanity's history" according to the United Nations. Radio has adapted itself over the decades and played a key role in disseminating information to people in remote corners of the world in times of crisis including the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Theme of World Radio Day 2021

Evolution: "The world changes, radio evolves - radio is resilient and sustainable"

Innovation: "The world changes, radio adapts and innovates- radio adapts to new technologies and remains the go-to medium of mobility, accessible everywhere and to everyone"

Connection: "The world changes, radio connects - radio services our society during natural disasters, socio-economic crises, epidemics, etc."

"New World, New Radio" is an "ode to the resilience of radio", says the UN. World Radio Day was started in 2011 by the Member States of UNESCO and in 2012, the United Nations General Assembly adopted it as an International Day.