World Press Freedom Day: Theme, Key Facts Of This Year's Press Freedom Day

2021 World Press Freedom Day: Know all about press freedom day observed on May 3

World Press Freedom Day: Know All About The Day - Every year May 3rd is observed as World Press Freedom Day. According to the UNESCO, the day dedicated to freedom of press underscores the need for governments and people across the world to ''respect their commitment to press freedom and is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.'' World Press Freedom Day is a day of showing solidarity with journalists, photo-journalists and all associated with the media who brave the toughest conditions to disseminate information and bring news from across the world to the homes of people. On World Press Freedom Day, let us remember those journalists who lost their lives in the pursuit of a story.

Theme of World Freedom Day 2021: Information as a Public Good

The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, in a message on World Press Freedom Daysaid, "The theme of this year's World Press Freedom Day, 'Information as a Public Good', underlines the indisputable importance of verified and reliable information. It calls attention to the essential role of free and professional journalists in producing and disseminating this information, by tackling misinformation and other harmful content."

Key things to know about World Press Freedom Day 2021: UNESCO

Steps to ensure the economic viability of news media

Mechanisms for ensuring transparency of Internet companies

Enhanced Media and Information Literacy (MIL) capacities that enable people to recognize and value, as well as defend and demand, journalism as a vital part of information as a public good.

