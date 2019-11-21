World Needs India's Ancient Traditions Of Non-Violence, Compassion: Dalai Lama

India should continue its modern education along with its 3,000-year-old ancient tradition of high moral teachings, the Dalai Lama said.

All India | | Updated: November 21, 2019 14:46 IST
The Dalai Lama was giving the S. Radhakrishnan Memorial Lecture on Universal Ethics.


New Delhi: 

India's ancient traditions of non-violence and compassion are needed in today's world where people are fighting on the basis of religion and countries over territorial disputes, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said in New Delhi on Thursday.

India should continue its modern education along with its 3,000-year-old ancient tradition of high moral teachings, he added.

The Dalai Lama was giving the S. Radhakrishnan Memorial Lecture on Universal Ethics organised by the Indian Institute of Advanced Study.



