On World Milk Day, Know How You Should Consume Your Milk

World Milk Day: Always boil your milk before consumption.

World Milk Day is observed every year on June 1. The theme of the World Milk Day this year is "Drink Milk: Today and Every day." World Milk Day is intended to provide an opportunity to bring attention to activities that are connected with the dairy sector. World Milk Day was established in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nation to recognise the importance of milk as a global food. According to Ayurveda, milk is pure or sattvic in nature. When digested properly, it nourishes all the tissues and promotes balanced emotions. It is good for such conditions as bleeding from the lungs, dry cough, ulcers, infertility, and lack of vitality. Loaded with nutrients like protein, Vitamin A, B1, B2, B12, and D, potassium, calcium and magnesium, milk is one of the most nutritious beverages one can have.

World Milk Day: Here are some facts on how milk should be consumed:

1. Milk should never be had right out of the refrigerator. Always boil your milk before consumption.

2. Heating the milk changes its molecular structure so it is much digestible and easier for human consumption.

3. When having warm milk, add a pinch of ground turmeric or black pepper, cinnamon stick, ginger or cardamom to reduce the heaviness of the milk and reduce any mucus-causing side effect.

4. Milk consumed with curd or salt or meat is bad combination. You can, however, team it up with almonds, rice or dates.

5. The milk quality is highly dependent on the way the cattle are treated. Try to get milk from companies which treat their animals well and feed them organically. Support local cattle farmers who treat the cattle with reverence and feed them right.

Enjoy your milk. Happy Milk Day!