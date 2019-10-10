World Mental Health Day: 'Suicide Prevention' Is This Year's Focus. How You Can Intervene

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10.

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year. The day is observed to spread awareness about mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. The day, which was first celebrated in 1992, had no theme. From 1994 onward, theme for World Mental Health Day was introduced. The first theme was "Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World. This year, the theme of World Mental Health Day is "Suicide Prevention".

World Mental Health Day is supported by World Health Organisation. According to the health body, "Every 40 seconds, someone loses their life to suicide." Suicide is the principal cause of death among people 15 to 29 years old, the WHO said. Through various video clips on "40 seconds of action", the WHO brought focus on how emergency workers, health workers, teachers and employers can help prevent suicide.

Suicides are preventable. Much can be done to prevent suicide at individual, community and national levels. Here's how all sections can contribute towards suicide prevention.

World Mental Health Day: How Teachers Can Intervene To Prevent Suicides

World Mental Health Day: How Teachers Can Intervene To Prevent Suicides World Mental Health Day: How Emergency Responders Can Intervene To Prevent Suicides

World Mental Health Day: How Managers, Employers, Employees Can Intervene To Prevent Suicides

Suicides and suicide attempts have a ripple effect that impacts on families, friends, colleagues, communities and societies. it's time to catch the signs and help prevent suicides in the world.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.