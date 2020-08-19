World Humanitarian Day 2020: Saying 'Thank You' To Real Life Heroes

World Humanitarian Day image: Tribute to the real life heroes on this day

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Every year World Humanitarian Day is observed on August 19, to remember the real life heroes who chose humanitarian service in most difficult circumstances. This is a day to say 'thank you' to those humanitarian workers who gave their lives or were injured while providing life-saving support and protection to people in need.

World Humanitarian Day 2020: History

On August 19, 2003, a bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad killed 22 people, including Sergio Vieira de Mello, the chief humanitarian official in Iraq. The United Nations General Assembly formalized the day as World Humanitarian Day in 2009. This year the UN is marking the 11th Humanitarian Day.

This UN flag was recovered from the ruins of the bombing against the UN compound in Baghdad on 19 Aug 2003 which claimed the lives of 22 people.



On #WorldHumanitarianDay we commemorate humanitarians who've been killed or injured while doing their job. They are #NotATarget. pic.twitter.com/qm2payLfbf — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) August 18, 2020





World Humanitarian Day 2020: Theme

As World Humanitarian Day this year comes amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization has a global campaign that celebrates #RealLifeHeroes, who have "committed their lives to helping others."

"Aid workers are overcoming unprecedented access hurdles to assist people in humanitarian crises in 54 countries, as well as in a further nine countries which have been catapulted into humanitarian need by the COVID-19 pandemic," the WHO said, on its site. The campaign looks to find out "what drives humanitarians to continue to save and protect lives despite conflict, insecurity, lack of access and risks linked to COVID-19."

World Humanitarian Day: Tribute to #RealLifeHeroes

Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan today wrote on Twitter, "Let's join hands in the global celebration of people helping people. Let's thank those who risk themselves to help everyone despite challenges...".

#WorldHumanitarianDay !



Let's join hands in the global celebration of people helping people.

Let's thank those who risk themselves to help everyone despite challenges.



Let's celebrate World Humanitarian Day !#RealLifeHeroes@UNpic.twitter.com/WHtQlNdaRc — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) August 19, 2020

Amid the raging pandemic and monsoon, personnel of National Disaster Relief Force in India, have been relentlessly carrying out rescue work. Here is a glimpse of their contribution to the country.

Happy World Humanitarian Day 2020!