World Humanitarian Day 2021: Here Are Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Inspire People On This Day

2021 World Humanitarian Day: On this day, do whatever you can to support and help the people around you.

World Humanitarian Day, celebrated on August 19 every year, was designated by the United Nations to celebrate those people who have dedicated their lives to humanitarian causes. It is also a day of remembrance for all those lives that have been sacrificed for the benefit of humanity. This year, the theme is “The Human Race”, and it focuses on taking up global action to combat climate change while standing in solidarity with vulnerable populations around the world. The United Nations has urged people, especially social media users, to mark this day by showing their solidarity for vulnerable populations.

So, let us celebrate this day by showing support and raising awareness among friends and family through messages, wishes and quotes.

Messages and wishes for World Humanitarian Day 2021

On World Humanitarian Day 2021, let us follow Mahatma Gandhi's words, “Be the change you want to see in the world”.

Wishing you a fruitful World Humanitarian Day 2021. Mark this day by doing some good for the world.

Happy World Humanitarian Day 2021. On this day, do whatever you can to support and help the people around you.

Little efforts can leave great impressions. On this World Humanitarian Day, help someone in whatever little way you can.

Mother Teresa said, "If you can't feed a hundred people, feed just one." On World Humanitarian Day 2021, let us help and support the world in whatever ways we can.

Change starts with the efforts of one person and is followed by others who are inspired. On this World Humanitarian Day, be the person to inspire change for the good of others.

Be kind and supportive to whoever you meet this day. May you spend World Humanitarian Day 2021 by spreading love and help to others.

Do not pay heed to the naysayers. Do what you can to help the world with your small steps. Happy World Humanitarian Day 2021.

Your small steps of support and kindness matter. You may not know yet how many lives you are touching but continue with your good work. Happy World Humanitarian Day 2021.

Thank you for all your past and future endeavours to change, support and inspire the world for the better. You are not alone in this. Happy World Humanitarian Day 2021.

Quotes for World Humanitarian Day 2021

“Whatever you do will be insignificant, but it is very important that you do it.” — Mahatma Gandhi

“Don't look for big things, just do small things with great love. The smaller the thing, the greater must be our love.” — Mahatma Gandhi

“Life's most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'” — Martin Luther King Jr.

“If you can't feed a hundred people, feed just one.” — Mother Teresa

“You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“Overcoming poverty is not a task of charity, it is an act of justice. Like Slavery and Apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made and can be overcome and eradicated by the actions of human beings. Sometimes it falls on a generation to be great. You can be that great generation. Let your greatness blossom.” — Nelson Mandela

“The destiny of world civilisation depends upon providing a decent standard of living for all mankind.” — Norman Borlaug