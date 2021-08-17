World Humanitarian Day 2021: Saying 'Thank You' To Real-Life Heroes

2021 World Humanitarian Day: It is commemorated to pay tribute to humanitarian workers across the world.

The United Nations declared August 19 as the World Humanitarian Day to honour all those who chose a difficult life to serve, despite the odds, those who are trapped in challenging circumstances around the globe. This day is commemorated every year to pay tribute to humanitarian workers killed and injured and also to honour all aid and health workers who continue to provide life-saving support and protection to people most in need. In the second year of the pandemic and the threat from climate change, the UN has themed this year's Humanitarian Day around the human race.

The UN has urged social media users to run, ride, swim, walk or do any activity of their choice for a total of 100 minutes between August 16 and August 31 to express solidarity with vulnerable people and to tell world leaders that they expect developed countries to deliver on their decade-old pledge of $100 billion annually for climate mitigation and adaptation in developing countries.

To join #TheHumanRace, people can visit the World Humanitarian Day page.

Many organisations have been expressing their appreciation for the humanitarian workers serving people across the world as well as calling for urgent action.

The climate emergency is a humanitarian crisis.



Ahead of next week's World Humanitarian Day, UNOCHA is urging everyone to show solidarity with people most affected by the climate crisis.



Join #TheHumanRace

In a tweet, the UNEP urged everyone to place the needs of developing countries at the "front and centre", saying they are the most affected by climate-related disasters.

Climate-related disasters, like floods, droughts & heat waves, have doubled in the past 20 years, affecting people in developing countries the most.



For World Humanitarian Day, let's race to place their needs front and centre.



Join #TheHumanRace.

The World Food Programme praised the contribution of its 20,000 staff, who are saving lives in times of conflict and changing lives in times of peace.

What does it take to reach 100 million people with food assistance every year?



It all starts with the commitment, courage, and determination of WFP's 20,000 staff, who are saving lives in times of conflict and changing lives in times of peace.

The UN Volunteers programme, which contributes to peace and development through volunteerism worldwide, described humanitarians as "real-life heroes" who help those in need despite the risks.

Humanitarians are real-life heroes who help those in need despite the risks. Volunteers are often among them, saving lives and playing a key part in delivering assistance on the front line.



We thank each and every one of them.

At the same time, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which helps humanitarian organisations save lives of people caught in crises, said 475 aid workers were attacked in 2020, highlighting why their work demanded extraordinary courage.

108 killed

242 wounded

125 kidnapped



In 2020: 475 aid workers were attacked.

The day is observed in memory of the 2003 bomb attack at a hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, in which 22 people died, including the chief humanitarian in Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello, after the UN General Assembly formalised the day in 2009.