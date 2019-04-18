On World Heritage Day, Know About Historical Monuments Of Delhi

World Heritage Day: From Qutub Minar to Humayun's Tomb, know about Delhi heritage monuments.

World Heritage Day or International Day For Monuments and Sites is observed on April 18 every year. World Heritage Day aims to to promote awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage of humanity and the efforts required to protect it. India has a range of world heritage sites with forts, parks, monuments, wildlife sanctuaries, religious structures and mountains on the list. In the national capital, there are a number of monuments that have a rich history and culture. According to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), under the Ministry of Culture, Delhi has 111 protected monuments. From the Mazar of Mirza Ghalib and Nila Ghumbaz in Nizammuddin to Lal Gumbad in Chirag Delhi, the national capital has many hidden gems. For full list, refer to this link.

On World Heritage Day, here's what you should know about the popular world heritage monuments of Delhi:

Humayun's Tomb, Qutub Minar and Red Fort are three historical structures that have been designated by UNSECO among the world heritage sites. Know about them in detail:

Humayun's Tomb

Located near the crossing of Mathura road and Lodhi road in Delhi, this magnificent garden tomb is a world heritage site. It was built in 1565 AD, nine years after the death of Mughal Emperor Humayun. Inside the walled enclosure the most notable features are the garden squares (chaharbagh) with pathways water channels, centrally located well-proportional mausoleum topped by a double dome.

Qutab Minar

Built in the early 13th century , few kilometres south of Delhi, the red sandstone tower of Qutb Minar is 72.5 metre high, tapering from 2.75 metre in diameter at its peak to 14.32 metre at its base. The surrounding archaeological area has a magnificent Alai-Darwaza Gate - a masterpiece of Indo-Muslim art (built in 1311), and two mosques, including the Quwwatu'l-Islam.

Qutab-ud-din Aibak, the first Muslim ruler of Delhi, commenced the construction of the Qutab Minar in 1200 AD, but could only finish the basement. His successor, Iltutmush, added three more storeys, and in 1368, Firoz Shah Tughlak constructed the fifth and the last storey.

Red Fort

The Red sandstone walls of the massive Red Fort (Lal Qila) rise 33 metre above the clamour of Old Delhi. The walls, built in 1638, were designed to keep out invaders, now they mainly keep out the noise and confusion of the city.

Inside the Red Fort is a treasure trove of buildings, including the Drum House, the Hall of Public Audiences, the white marble Hall of Private Audiences, the Pearl Mosque, Royal Baths and Palace of Colour.

Other Historical Monuments Of Delhi

Apart from these three historical monuments, Delhi has a large number of monuments that are scenic, tourist-friendly and have a great cultural value. These are the Bahai temple or the Lotus temple in Kalkaji, Jama Masjid in Old Delhi, Safdarjung's Tomb in Lodhi Estate, Old Fort on Mathura road, Tughlaqabad Fort on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Jantar Mantar on Sansad Marg, India Gate on Rajpath, and Agrasen ki Baoli in Mehrauli Archeological Park among others.

Happy World Heritage Day!

