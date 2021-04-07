World Health Day 2021: Quotes, Messages, Wishes And Images To Share

2021 World Health Day: "Building a fairer, healthier world" is the theme of World Health Day

Today is World Health Day. The theme of World Health Day 2021 is "Building a fairer, healthier world". According to WHO (World Health Organisation), in an unequal world "COVID-19 has highlighted, some people are able to live healthier lives and have better access to health services than others - entirely due to the conditions in which they are born, grow, live, work and age." The pandemic has spared no one, people of all countries have been badly hit but the situation has been worse for the ones who are more vulnerable and have limited access to specialised healthcare facilities. This World Healtn Day is a reminder for governments globally to ensure health equity for all.

World Health Day 2021: Quotes that encourage us to lead a healthy life

"It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver: - Mahatma Gandhi

"Happiness is the highest form of health" - Dalai Lama

"Health is not valued till sickness comes" - Thomas Fuller

"It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick societ" - Jiddu Krishnamurti

"Eat to live, not live to eat" - Socrates

"A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor's book" - Irish proverb

"But the real secret to lifelong good health is actually the opposite. Let your body take care of you" Deepak Chopra

World Health Day 2021: Messages on World Health Day

"On World Health Day, let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols. At the same time, do take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit" - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Let today serve as the perfect reminder to check up on yourself! On World Health Day, remember the golden rule of 'Eating Right, Keeping Fit' to nurture the only wealth that truly matters" - Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan