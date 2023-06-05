World Environment Day 2023: Theme, Significance And All You Need To Know

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year. (Representational)

World Environment Day is observed on June 5. The day aims to remind us all of our shared responsibility to protect and nurture the environment. Together, we can make a difference by adopting sustainable habits, conserving resources, and promoting eco-friendly practices. Whether it's planting trees, reducing waste, or supporting renewable energy, every small step counts.

Significance

World Environment Day raises awareness, mobilises action, and promotes environmental sustainability. Through campaigns, events, and initiatives, World Environment Day inspires individuals and communities to make changes, fostering a sense of urgency and addressing environmental challenges for a sustainable future.

World Environment Day 2023: Theme

World Environment Day 2023 is focusing on the urgent mission of tackling plastic pollution through the powerful campaign called #BeatPlasticPollution. The theme is “Solutions to plastic pollution”.

Host Country of World Environment Day 2023:

World Environment Day 2023 is being hosted by Ivory Coast, in collaboration with the Netherlands, showcasing their leadership in fighting plastic pollution. Ivory Coast banned plastic bags in 2014, promoting reusable packaging, and their city of Abidjan has become a hub for eco-conscious startups, demonstrating their commitment to sustainability.

“The scourge of plastic pollution is a visible threat that impacts every community. We are proud to champion diverse treatments for the plastic pandemic,” Jean-Luc Assi, Ivory Coast Minister for the Environment and Sustainable Development said in a statement.

“Plastic pollution and its detrimental impacts on health, the economy and the environment cannot be ignored. Urgent action is required. At the same time, we need true, effective and robust solutions,” said Vivianne Heijnen, Netherlands' Minister for the Environment.