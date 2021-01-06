World Day Of War Orphans: Rehabilitating Orphans In The Aftermath Of War

World Day of War Orphans Image: Children fleeing a burning refugee camp in Lesbos

World Day of War Orphans 2021: Children are the worst sufferers of conflict. In war-torn zones, they often lose parents and are estranged from their families. Many of them face sexual abuse and torture. A normal childhood is interrupted, leaving deep psychological scars. On World Day of War Orphans, international organizations and governments aim and reaffirm to rehabilitate these traumatized and orphaned children so that they don't face discrimination and social stigma. According to an article in the National Geographic, children in East Prussia who were separated from their families during war (World War II) were "likened to wandering hungry wolves...isolated from humanity, were left to roam through unforgiving forests in order to survive. They became known as the 'wolf children'."

World Day of War Orphans 2021: Trauma and rehabilitation

It's a long road to normalcy for children in war-torn societies. According to the UNICEF: "The immediate demand is to ensure that people, and especially children, are adequately fed, have access to safe water and are protected against disease. But recent experience has underlined the importance of five other tasks - (a) caring for unaccompanied children; (b) demobilizing child soldiers; (c) healing the mental wounds of war; (d) restarting schools; and (e) embarking on education for peace."

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit children very hard. Even though online classes are on at schools, millions of children have no access to internet or smart phones. In our neighbourhoods, we can try to make sure that no child is left without education and bridge the digital divide. We must help children caught in conflict to realize their dreams.