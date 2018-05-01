World Champion Para-Athlete Requests Chhattisgarh Government For Job

Shrimant Jha, para athlete arm wrestler from Chhattisgarh' Bhilai, has won several laurels at national and international level, and has also been leading Chhattisgarh specially-abled cricket team. With five world championship medals to his credit, Shrimant is eyeing the upcoming para Olympics. The 25-year-old is, however, in need of a government job to sustain himself and his family.The para-athlete, who was born with four fingers in both his hands, has requested the state government to provide him a job so that he can "concentrate on his games".Speaking to ANI, Shrimant Jha, who says he holds diploma in mechanical engineering, tells ANI, "I want administration to see my performance. Like how players are being helped in other states, I want Chhattisgarh government to help me so that I can concentrate on my game and win a medal for the country at upcoming Olympics."

His mother Manorma Jha requested Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh to provide his son with the job he deserves.

"I sold whatever jewellery I had to send him abroad for games. My husband lost his job 4 years ago. We are struggling to make both ends meet," she said.





Shrimant Jha has won 5 world championship medals.

Worried about her son's health, she added, "He is getting weak in lack of proper nutrition. I request CM to provide him with the job he deserves."

Shrimant did not let his physical deformity come in his way and has been arm-wrestling since 2010. He started representing India since 2013.

He won a bronze medal at the Asian Arm Wrestling Championship, which was held from in Kazakhstan in April.

The 25-year-old had finished behind Tajikistan's Firuz and Magolia's Munkhbold to settle for the bronze in the 80 kg senior category.



He also won a silver medal in Para-Arm Wrestling World Cup in Poland under 80 kg category.

Currently working as a junior engineer in a private company to support his family financially, Shrimant is hoping to get a government job so that he can concentrate on the upcoming para Olympics.

