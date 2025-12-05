World Book Of Records Recognises Nitish Kumar's 10 Oaths As Chief Minister

The World Book of Records, London, on Friday recognised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "milestone" of having taken oath as chief minister for the 10th time.

Announcing the development, Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Jha posted on X, "It is a matter of great joy and pride to share that the World Book of Records, London, has recognised the extraordinary milestone achieved by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar, who has taken oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time." He described it as a "truly rare distinction" in the country's democratic journey.

JD(U) chief Kumar first became chief minister in 2000, though he had to step down within seven days after failing to prove a majority in the floor test.

Since 2005, Kumar has continued as CM, except for a brief period of less than a year when he handed over the post to Jitan Ram Manjhi in the wake of the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

Kumar's third oath came after a sweeping mandate in the 2010 assembly elections, and his fourth came ahead of the 2015 state polls, as he took over the reins from Manjhi following a political tussle.

His political journey has included alliances with both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

In 2015, Kumar formed a grand alliance with his rival Lalu Prasad of the RJD and the Congress, taking oath for the fifth time. He resigned in July 2017, citing corruption charges against Lalu's son and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Within 24 hours of his resignation, he was sworn in for the sixth time with the BJP's support, returning to the NDA fold.

After the 2020 Bihar polls, he took oath for the seventh time, but as tensions grew over caste census and alleged dominance by the BJP, he walked out of the alliance in 2022.

Kumar rejoined the RJD and Congress and was sworn in for the eighth time.

Mahagathbandhan 2.0 lasted for 17 months before Kumar quit the alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying "things were not right".

He again allied with the NDA before the 2024 polls, taking oath for the ninth time.

Kumar took the oath for the 10th time after the recent assembly elections, wherein the NDA swept the polls, winning 202 out of 243 seats.

Jha said the "organisation's commendation notes that this remarkable feat is a reflection of his unwavering public service, stable governance, and the enduring trust reposed in him by the people of Bihar. To lead a state across ten terms is not merely a personal achievement; it stands as a historic moment for Bihar and a testament to its democratic strength." According to Jha's post, the World Book of Records has conveyed its intention to formally include Nitish Kumar's name in its distinguished global listings.

He said, "This is a proud moment for Bihar and a tribute to a leader whose steady commitment continues to guide the state's progress".

