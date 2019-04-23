World Book Day 2019: 'Books Are Your Best Friends' - 10 Quotes That Prove It

2019 World Book Day: The first event on World Book Day event was first observed on April 23, 1995.

Today is World Book Day - a day dedicated to book lovers around the globe. Also called World Book and Copyright Day, or International Day of the Book, this day is dedicated to promote reading habits, publishing and copyright. First observed on April 23, 1995, it is an annual event organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Many programmes are organised today centered around reading sessions, book promotion, author meets and book launches to celebrate the love for books.

World Book Day: Here are 10 Quotes That Celebrate The Power And Love For Books:

"A house without books is like a room without windows." - Heinrich Mann

"There is no friend as loyal as a book." - Ernest Hemingway

"Reading is a conversation. All books talk. But a good book listens as well." - Mark Haddon

"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai

"I find television very educating. Every time somebody turns on the set, I go into the other room and read a book." - Groucho Marx

World Book Day: Books are windows to new stories, new lives.

I have always imagines that paradise would be la kind of library. - Jorde Luis Borges

Books are a uniquely portable magic. - Stephen King

Anyone who says they have only one life to live must not know how to read a book. - Unknown

World Book Day: Travel with books into a world enchanted, undiscovered.

If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking. - Haruki Murakami

We lose ourselves in books. We find ourselves there too. - Anonymous

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.