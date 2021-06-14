World Blood Donor Day 2021: Theme And Importance Of Blood Donation

World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14 every.

World Blood Donor Day, observed on June 14 every year, aims to create awareness across the world about the need for safe blood and life-saving components of blood required for transfusion. Safe blood and blood products are critical to the public healthcare system of countries globally, according to the WHO. World Blood Donor Day is a great opportunity to express our gratitude to voluntary blood donors. "Today is World Blood Donor Day. No other work is more sacred than this. Blood donation is an excellent service to humanity. I appeal to all of you that you must donate blood once in a year," Union Health Minister wrote in Hindi on Twitter on Monday.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also said, "Blood donation is not only a noble service, it is also good for our health and does not have any side effects on the body. For people who donate blood regularly, the chances of getting heart diseases and high blood pressure are greatly reduced." It also helps in countering the problem of obesity, the minister added.

The United Nations, in its message on World Blood Donor day said, "People around the world have helped achieve safe blood supplies through voluntary, unpaid blood donations, even amid the COVID-19. We thank them for their contributions on Monday's World Blood Donor Day."

World Blood Donor Day 2021: Theme and objectives of this year's campaign