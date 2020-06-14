World Blood Donor Day 2020: Five Reasons Why You Should Donate Blood

World Blood Donor Day 2020: The age of the donor must be above 18 years and below 60 years of age.

Every year, on June 14, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day (WBDD). The event serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood transfusion.

Some advantages of blood donation:

1. Development of new red blood cells

Within the first 48 hours of blood donation, the donor's body starts replenishing the lost red blood cells. The replenishment process helps in staying healthy and productive at work.

2. Reducing risk of heart disease

As per several studies and reports, when there is a rise in the iron level in blood, it raises the chances of heart diseases. People should donate blood from time to time in order to reduce the iron level in the blood.

3. Burns calories

Donating blood can burn approximately 650 calories for each pint that is like 450 ml of blood.

4. Free blood test

On donating blood, the donor receives a free mini health screening and blood tests.

5. How often can one donate blood?

The minimum time advised between two donations is 3 months. This gap helps blood regain the normal haemoglobin count.

Who can donate blood

The age of the donor must be above 18 years and below 60 years of age. He/she must have a haemoglobin count that is not less than 12.5 g/dl. The Weigh should not less than 45 kgs. One should have a normal body temperature at the time of donation.

You should always drink lots of water before the donation. Also, keep in mind that you should take a well-balanced meal prior to and after donating blood. This will keep you healthy and fit.