World Bank To Draft 5-Year Plan To Tackle Flood, Erosion In Assam

Mr Ahmed said it would draft the plan based on latest technologies for a holistic approach to tackle the problem, and include initiatives for constructive use of the excess water generated by the river during monsoon, apart from mitigating flood and erosion.
The World Bank will also actively consider how to improve navigation facility in river Brahmaputra, Ahmed told Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Mr Sonowal told the World Bank delegation that the flood and erosion caused by river Brahmaputra has become a major challenge for the state, and that proper management of the excess water during monsoon and channelising was the call of the hour.