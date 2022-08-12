Worker Pours Boiling Tar On 3 Car Passengers After Argument In Kerala

A case under Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused

A 68-year-old man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly pouring boiling tar on three car passengers following an altercation, police said.

Police said they have arrested Krishnappan, a road construction worker, based on the complaint by the passengers, who are currently hospitalised.

Joseph, Vivek and Antony were admitted to a private hospital nearby after they had a fight with the construction workers over not keeping a warning board in connection with the road repair work.

"The complaint was lodged by the three passengers alleging that the construction worker threw boiling tar at them. A case has been registered. However, after examining the CCTV visuals, it seems like during the altercation, the tar accidentally fell on them. The construction worker has also lodged a complaint," police said.

A case under Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Krishnappan. Section 326 of IPC deals with the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.