Worker 'Blindfolded, Kidnapped', Claims Mizoram Police. Assam Responds

Assam has claimed that its police confronted the driver for entering its territory (File)

One of its workers involved in road construction work at Aitlang was "blindfolded and kidnapped" by Assam police on Thursday, the neighbouring Mizoram police has alleged, kicking off a fresh row between the two states.

In July, six police personnel from Assam were killed in a violent border clash between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram.

Both states have written sharp letters to each other over the latest incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Assam's Hailakandi district, Rohan Kumar Jha, has alleged that Mizoram is again making camps and bunker and carrying out road construction inside the "constitutional territory" of Assam.

The Assam government has claimed that its police confronted the driver for entering "Assam territory" but did nothing illegal. The driver has gone back to Kolasib in Miizoram, said the government.

"It has been brought to my notice, based on a reliable report, that this afternoon (Thursday) at Aitlang in Pu Lalngaisanga's land where road construction connecting jhum land is undertaken by the farmers using excavator JCB Reg. No. MZ05 A 4464, Assam Police went to disrupt their activity and damaged the door of Excavator and snatched the keys from the JCB operator Pu Lalnarammawia," Deputy Commissioner, Kolasib district, Dr H Lalthlangliana, said in his letter.

"The JCB operator was blindfolded and kidnapped with a gun pointed to his head by the Assam Police wearing Commando uniform. He was then dragged through a river and threatened. His mobile, along with JCB keys, was taken by the Assam police," the Deputy Commissioner added.

"This is considered a very serious issue and a huge setback towards the initiatives for peace... I, therefore, urge your immediate intervention as District Magistrate into the situation and to take necessary action towards these perpetrator(s) as well as to positively return the items taken away by the Assam Police to the JCB Owner and Operator at the earliest," the Kolasib Deputy Commissioner further said in his letter.