Work Visas, New Consulate: PM Modi's Big Announcements In France

In France, an agreement has been made for the use of India's UPI...It will be started from the Eiffel Tower, and now Indian tourists would be able to make payments in Rupees, through UPI, in the Eiffel Tower.

Indian government has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille with the help of the French government.

It has been decided that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given 5-year long term post-study visa.

In a few weeks or months from now a statue of great Tamil philosopher Thiruvalluvar will be built in the Cergy Prefecture.