In France, PM Visits Largest Scientific Project That Aims To Build Mini Sun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ITER project or International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor - which is described as the world's largest and most expensive experiment on Earth - in Cadarache in southern France today. PM Modi was accompanied by his host, France President Emmanuel Macron. A statement by India's foreign ministry termed it "one of the most ambitious fusion energy projects in the world today".

Fusion Energy promises to offer an almost carbon-free and unlimited supply of clean energy and hence it is one futuristic solution to mitigate the threat of climate change.

On the last day of this visit to France, PM Modi inspected the most advanced fusion energy nuclear reactor where the world's seven most technologically advanced countries are collaboratively trying to create a miniature Sun on Earth, it has been named 'The Way'.

Went to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Cadarache with President @EmmanuelMacron. Complimented the team working on this project, which represents a commendable step toward sustainable and limitless clean energy for the future.

Incidentally, it has 'Made in India' written all over this project. India is contributing resources worth about Rs 20,000 crores or about $ 2.5 billion to this effort and in return while contributing to less than ten percent of the cost, it will get access to one hundred percent of the intellectual property related to ITER. So that in future, a fusion energy reactor could actually be made in India.

Some of the best nuclear scientists of the world are working in southern France to create 'Aditya on Prithvi'. Efforts are on to simulate the nuclear reaction to power the Sun on Earth.

During the visit, the leaders from India and France "appreciated the progress" of ITER, including the assembly of the world's largest Tokamak, where ultimately 500 MW of fusion power will be produced by creating, containing and controlling burning plasma. The leaders also appreciated the dedication of the ITER engineers and scientists working on the project.'

India is among the seven ITER members contributing to the project over the last two decades. Around 200 Indian scientists and associates, as well as notable industry players such as L&T, Inox India, TCS, TCE, and HCL Technologies, among others, are engaged in the ITER project.

L&T, India's well-known heavy engineering company, is deeply involved with the ITER project and Anil Parab, a full-time Director at L&T said, "Being first of its kind, ITER fusion reactor brought out our best capabilities. The challenges involved led us to create new global benchmarks and develop advanced technologies as well as modular fabrication techniques to overcome logistic constraints. L&T showcased its state-of-the-art heavy engineering prowess at the global nuclear platform."

Mr Parab added that L&T has played a pivotal role in this biggest science project by delivering the world's largest and most complex stainless-steel high-vacuum pressure vessel called CRYOSTAT, nearly two years ahead of the project schedule. The Cryostat measures an impressive 30 meters in diameter and consists of 54 modules manufactured at L&T's AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex at Hazira.

All life on Earth is sustained only because of a massive nuclear reactor - the Sun. It is a natural fusion energy cauldron and life on Earth would be impossible if solar energy came to a halt.

The reactor is likely to cost over 22 billion euros. The mega endeavour is to demonstrate first steps to harvest fusion energy which is to generate energy by fusing atoms. Traditional atomic energy works by splitting atoms and it generates long-lasting radioactive waste. But by fusing hydrogen and its sisters the waste product is a benign Helium gas. The Sun generates its energy by fusing atoms and today when climate change is bearing upon us, the search for clean, carbon free sources of energy is more important than ever. But making the Sun is easier said than done.

Seven partner nations are now co-operatively making the mini Sun. These countries are USA, Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, India and the European Union (EU). Since the massive reactor is being made at Cadarache in Europe, the EU is taking care of 45 per cent of the cost of construction, rest of the member nations are sharing 9.1 per cent cost each.

There are over a million different parts which will be sourced from over 45 countries and it is now estimated that by 2035 the ITER machine will be ready for its first full experimental run. Currently, the ITER project is running way behind schedule.