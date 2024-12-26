"Work, Life Are Balanced When You Do Things You Like": Gautam Adani

Building infrastructure is the toughest job, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani told news agency ANI, adding developing large infrastructure needs thorough involvement and patience. He also spoke on a range of issues, including work-life balance, at a private event in Delhi.

"Building infrastructure is the toughest job. If it was easy, everybody would have done it. Infrastructure development is not possible if you are thoroughly not involved," Mr Adani said.

Besides, returns on investment in the infrastructure space take a considerable time, which again needs patience, the Adani Group Chairman said.

Adani Group is into building ports to airports, cement to transmission lines, and edible oil to solar power projects.

On the Dharavi Redevelopment Project in Mumbai, Mr Adani said he wants to make it a reality in the next few years.

"Personally, not from a Group point of view, even at my level, I always continue to think that this (Dharavi) project can create a legacy, how we can just provide dignity to one million population? It was tried thrice in the past 40 years, but failed," he said.

Mr Adani said his Group has made possible many unbelievable things and he now wishes to redevelop the Dharavi project.

"I am 62, and when I retire in the next 5-10 years, I want to make it a reality so that the one million people (in Dharavi) should remember for the next 50 years," he said.

The Adani Group chairman said life becomes simple when one accepts the fact that they are mortal.

"Your work-life is balanced when you do things which you like doing... For us either it is family or work, we don't have a world out of this... Our children also notice that only and take note of it... No one has come here permanently. When one understands this, life becomes simple," Mr Adani said.

Sharing experiences from his early days, Mr Adani spoke about how underconfident he was after finishing Class 10.

"I have not completed college, I didn't even complete my first year. Even after Class 10, I was unable to speak confidently. I did my schooling in the village, from a very very humble background, no exposure. When I close my eyes, I recall how have I reached this position today without a family background, money, and education," Mr Adani said.

#WATCH | Delhi | On work-life balance, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani says, "Your work-life is balanced when you do things which you like doing..." pic.twitter.com/ePDdhJuL9W — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

Putting a full stop to the allegations that his Group gets special treatment from BJP-run states, Mr Adani said his business is working with over two dozen states. He also cited the example of Vizhinjam port in Kerala, a non-BJP state.

"We are working in almost over 25 states. Many people often say Adani Group only works in BJP state. See Vizhinjam port in Kerala, built for Rs 20,000 crore... Adani Group is ready to work with anyone as far as they are not doing any politics," he said.

He also accepted the fact that without governments' support - irrespective of party - infrastructure development is not possible. "Adani Group is not getting any special treatment," he said.