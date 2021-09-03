Work Hard To Defeat 'Dictatorial' BJP In UP: Priyanka Gandhi To Congress Workers

There is an election in six months and your hard work is needed for it, Priyanka Gandhi said (File)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday exhorted party workers to work hard to ensure the party's victory in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and defeat the “dictatorial” BJP government.

The Congress leader joined the district-level training camp and interacted with the office-bearers of the party from Sambhal, Shravasti, Rampur, Kannauj, Prayagraj, Bhadohi, and Gorakhpur districts virtually.

Today, there is a government in Uttar Pradesh which is tearing apart democracy. The Congress must fight it and for that to happen, it is necessary to strengthen the organisation, she said.

Exhorting leaders and workers to go all out to make Congress victorious in the 2022 Assembly polls, she said the party cannot move ahead leaving its old guard behind.

The one who stood for the party for the last 25-30 years has to have full respect, I want you to understand this clearly, she said.

There is an election in six months and your hard work is needed for it, she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)