'India Is Proud': PM Modi, President Extend Greetings On Army Day

Army Day 2022: PM Modi said India is proud of its Army's stellar role during humanitarian crises.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in wishing the soldiers on the occasion of Army Day today. Praising the bravehearts for their exemplary courage and professionalism, PM Modi said that “words cannot do justice” to their invaluable contribution to the nation's safety.

PM Modi said India is proud of its Army's stellar role during humanitarian crises, natural disasters and peacekeeping missions abroad. He also expressed his gratitude to the families of these soldiers and veterans.

Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety. pic.twitter.com/UwvmbVD1hq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2022

Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well. pic.twitter.com/JnM9cpZDnu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind said the Indian Army has played a pivotal role in ensuring national security."“Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind,” he wrote in a tweet.

Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the nation is proud of the Army, which has distinguished itself as a courageous and professional force committed to defending the country.

Our Army has distinguished itself as a courageous and professional force, unwavering in their commitment to defend the country. The nation is proud of the Indian Army. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah saluted the bravery, courage and sacrifice of the soldiers. “Every Indian is proud of your selfless service, dedication and commitment to the nation,” Shah wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

देश के प्रति आपकी निःस्वार्थ सेवा,समर्पण व प्रतिबद्धता हर भारतीय हेतु प्रेरणास्रोत है। pic.twitter.com/p7cuRE0BuR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 15, 2022

Several other Union ministers, including Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, have also congratulated the Army.

On #ArmyDay, I extend my deepest gratitude to our soldiers, veterans, and their family members for their fearless dedication towards upholding India's sovereignty. ???????? pic.twitter.com/gpgprnlKfe — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 15, 2022

Army Day is celebrated on January 15. This was on this day in 1949 when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa was appointed as the Commander In Chief of the Indian Army.