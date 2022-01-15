"India Is Proud": PM Modi, President Extend Greetings On Army Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the nation is proud of the Army, which has distinguished itself as a courageous and professional force committed to defending the country.

Army Day 2022: PM Modi said India is proud of its Army's stellar role during humanitarian crises.

New Delhi:

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in wishing the soldiers on the occasion of Army Day today. Praising the bravehearts for their exemplary courage and professionalism, PM Modi said that “words cannot do justice” to their invaluable contribution to the nation's safety. 

PM Modi said India is proud of its Army's stellar role during humanitarian crises, natural disasters and peacekeeping missions abroad. He also expressed his gratitude to the families of these soldiers and veterans.

Along with the images of soldiers training on hostile terrains like snow-clad mountains and hot and humid deserts, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety".

"Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during a humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well," he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind said the Indian Army has played a pivotal role in ensuring national security."“Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind,” he wrote in a tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the nation is proud of the Army, which has distinguished itself as a courageous and professional force committed to defending the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah saluted the bravery, courage and sacrifice of the soldiers. “Every Indian is proud of your selfless service, dedication and commitment to the nation,” Shah wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

Several other Union ministers, including Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, have also congratulated the Army.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15. This was on this day in 1949 when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa was appointed as the Commander In Chief of the Indian Army. 

