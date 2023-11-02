'Won't Tie Up With BJP Even If...': Mizoram's Opposition Party

K Sapdanga expressed confidence that his party will win the upcoming assembly polls.

The opposition ZPM on Thursday said it will not forge an alliance with the BJP even if it fails to secure a majority in the assembly elections in Mizoram.

Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM) working chairman K Sapdanga made the announcement after the Congress accused the party of entering into a "secret understanding" with the BJP for forming a post-poll alliance. The BJP also said that it would join hands with either the ruling MNF or the ZPM, whoever gets more seats in the elections.

Addressing a press conference, K Sapdanga said the ZPM will never forge a post-poll alliance and form a coalition government with the BJP even if the party fails to secure the majority.

"People are eager to have a new government because they want to test a new system of governance. They don't expect a coalition government," he said.

"I don't want to say how many seats we will secure. But, we will come out with flying colours and form the next government on our own," he said.

The Congress claimed that the BJP was courting the ZPM, sensing that defeat was imminent for the ruling MNF, with the hope of securing the deputy Chief Minister's post in the new government.

State Congress spokesperson Lalremruata Renthlei claimed that a "secret agreement" was struck between the ZPM and the BJP, and ZPM leader Lalduhoma's recent trips to Guwahati are a testament to it.

Earlier, state BJP president Vanupa Zathang told PTI that if there was a fractured mandate, then his party was ready to forge an alliance with either the MNF, which is already a part of the NDA, or the ZPM, whoever gets more number of seats.

The ZPM had secured eight seats in the 2018 assembly elections, but lost two seats in the subsequent bypolls. It has fielded candidates in all seats this time.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7, and the votes will be counted on December 3.

