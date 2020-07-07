Won't Let UP Gangster Vikas Dubey Escape If He Enters State: Bihar Top Cop

The reward on the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs (File)

Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the murder of eight cops, will not be able to get away if he enters the state, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said today.

"Are Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Police different? All police force works as one unit against criminals. After killing 8 policemen in UP's Kanpur, how can Vikas Dubey go safely from here after entering in the state ?" Mr Pandey asked.

"We are in constant touch with UP Police and working on every input provided by them," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar has said that Uttarakhand police personnel have been instructed to go on raids only after collecting the necessary information about the criminals.

UP Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad are yet to discover the whereabouts of gangster Vikas Dubey.

The reward on his arrest has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs. Police have put up his posters at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night, killing eight policemen in the incident.

