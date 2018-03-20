'Won't Believe Till Minister Calls': Sister Of Manjinder Singh Killed By ISIS

Ms Kaur, who heard the news on television, said she will believe her brother is actually dead only when the ministry contacts her.
Ms Swaraj said in a statement in the Rajya Sabha today that 39 Indians, abducted by ISIS in Iraq's Mosul town three years ago, are dead and their bodies have been recovered.
40 Indians were abducted by the terror organisation but one of them escaped by posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh, Ms Swaraj said in a statement in the upper house.
"I heard this on television. Until the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) contact me, I will not believe this," Ms Kaur, whose brother Manjinder Singh was killed in Iraq, said.
"Now, I don't know what to believe," she told the media.