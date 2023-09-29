Women's Reservation Bill Gets President's Assent Days After Historic Vote, Becomes Law

The women's quota bill was passed in a historic vote (File)

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Women's Reservation Bill, days after a historic vote, has become a law.

The new law provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar earlier today signed the women's reservation bill before it was presented to President Murmu for her assent.

The Constitution amendment bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with near unanimity and the Rajya Sabha with unanimity during a special session of parliament earlier this month.

The new law will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation (redrawing Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies) exercise will check the seats being kept aside for women candidates.