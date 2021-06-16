Women's Panel Sends Notice To Bengal Police On Woman Paraded Naked, Thrashed

The commission condemned the "pitiable" state of law and order in the state, the statement said.

The National Commission for Women has directed West Bengal's Alipurduar Superintendent of Police to appear before it virtually on Wednesday in connection with a case of a woman who was allegedly beaten up and paraded naked.

The commission, in a statement, said that it has taken cognisance of a report that a woman was paraded naked and brutally beaten up in Alipurduar district of the state.

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the West Bengal director general of police to direct officials to take immediate action for arresting those involved in the matter.

"The NCW has also directed the SP of Alipurduar district to appear virtually before the commission on June 16 at 12:30 pm to apprise it of the status update in the matter," the statement said.

Calling it "laxity" and "dereliction of duties" on part of the police, the NCW said the police did not take immediate and prompt action in the matter.

The commission condemned the "pitiable" state of law and order in the state, the statement said.

