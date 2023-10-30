'Women Have Been...': Edelweiss CEO Slams Narayana Murthy's 70-Hour Week Remark

Several users agreed with Ms Gupta's post.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recently suggested that India's youth must work for 70 hours every week to boost the country's overall work productivity and economy. This remark by the businessman created a stir online with a few people including JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal supporting the idea while others also questioned the long-term health implications of having a work schedule consisting of unreasonable and extremely long working hours. Now, Edelweiss CEO and Managing Director Radhika Gupta weighed in on the matter and said that although Indian women have been working much more than 70 hours per week for decades, however, nobody has paid attention to that.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ms Gupta said, "Between offices and homes, many Indian women have been working many more than seventy hour weeks to build India (through our work) and the next generation of Indians (our children). For years and decades. With a smile, and without a demand for overtime. Funnily, no one has debated about us on Twitter."

Since being shared, her post has amassed over 74,000 views. Many users reacted to her post.

"Indian women's tireless dedication deserves recognition," said a user.

A second person added, "Very true. But imagine you work 70 hrs a week with all these other in house work for women. Women don't get weekends off from house work,so there is no downtime or self care for them."

"Even without office, women in India have been working over 72 hours a week to feed the family. In our home, preparation for the lunch will start before the last member finished the breakfast and so on. Mother was the first person to get up in the morning and last one to go to bed," said a person.

"Well pointed," said another person.

Another added, "Actually my husband also did a lot to bring up our son, I wasn't the only one at home doing extra hours. Also work life in Mumbai tends to be long hours; We all have to travel long hours to work and back."

"Until the spectre of patriarchy is obliterated, nothing will change. Even in the west, Indian women with full time jobs, are slaving at home, while the men party. I have friends like that. Until girls are treated as equal to boys from birth, nothing will change, ever," commented a person.

Mr Murty commented about the work culture while speaking to former Infosys CEO Mohandas Pai on the first episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast 'The Record'. Mr Narayana Murthy drew parallels to Japan and Germany, countries that implemented the extended working hours. He also talked about other topics like nation-building, technology, his company Infosys and others.