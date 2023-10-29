Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Calls Mumbai Commute 'Draining', Urges For Better Infrastructure

Radhika Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Asset Management.

A city second only to Bengaluru when it comes to notorious traffic, Mumbai is known for heavy congestion on the roads and long commuting hours. Therefore, many people prefer to take the local train or the metro train to avoid the traffic. The state of Mumbai's poor road infrastructure was highlighted recently by Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta. She compared the travel time in Mumbai and other international cities and said that "better infrastructure" is an important aspect of becoming a productive nation.

Ms Gupta took tp X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Regardless of how many hours we choose to work, one thing that we spend disproportionate hours on vs many countries is commute... in Mumbai, often 3-4 hours a day, draining away so much energy."

Regardless of how many hours we choose to work, one thing that we spend disproportionate hours on vs many countries is commute… in Mumbai, often 3-4 hours a day, draining away so much energy. Other parts of the world are often at 15-30 minutes, or when longer, in easier… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) October 27, 2023

She added, "Other parts of the world are often at 15-30 minutes, or when longer, in easier conditions. Better infrastructure is going to be critical in making us a more productive nation."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over a lakh views and a thousand likes.

"The sanest voice so far," said a user. "Bang on point.. Travelling in Mumbai is hell," said another.

"The issue is everyone wants to have their office in Mumbai, Hyderabad. There is an limit to infra also mam. Youth from Himachal stays in Mumbai and works why can't service sector move to landlocked states. Every state has continues electricity supply in major towns," commented another person.

A fourth user added, "Long commute, pointless meetings and culture of hanging late outside working hours even if you're done for the day are worst drains of productivity. Aim should be to get more work done in less hours than increase number working of hours."

"Intelligent take on the hot topic of #70hours Working class in cities like Mumbai and BLR spend 12+ hours a week on commute. Between companies pointless insistence on work from office and the governments apathy to urban infra, don't expect employees to burn the midnight oil," said a person.

"Which part if world offering 15-30 minutes? I have lived in many metropolitan cities non of them offer even one way commute that is equivalent 15-30 minutes." said a person.