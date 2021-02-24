Women Commando Force Becomes Part Of Uttarakhand Police

There are 22 well-trained women commandos in the force.

A women commando force became part of the Uttarakhand police on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand is the fourth state in the country to have such a force, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said at a function held at the police lines here on the occasion.

There are 22 well-trained women commandos in the force who can play a big role in training young girls in self-defense techniques and physical agility, he said.

Mr Rawat also honoured trainers Shifu Shaurya Bhardwaj and Rubina Korky for imparting training to the women commandos.

DGP Ashok Kumar said that at a time when terrorist outfits are making use of women operatives, an all-women commando force can be very effective in counter-terrorist operations.

A Smart Cheeta Police consisting of both men and women personnel was also launched on the occasion.

