Women, Children Among 11 Dead In UP After Falling Into Well At Wedding

Two people have been seriously injured in the incident

Eleven people, comprising women and children, died after accidentally falling into a well during wedding celebrations at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh last night.

According to officials, women and children at the wedding were sitting on a slab that covered an old well. The slab collapsed under the weight and those sitting on top of it fell into the well. They were rushed to the hospital, where 11 people were declared dead. Two people have suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Visuals from the hospital showed relatives, still in their wedding finery, mourning their loved ones lost in the tragedy. District Magistrate S Rajalingam told the media, "We have received information that 11 people have died and two others have been seriously injured after they accidentally fell into a well. This happened during a wedding programme where some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab collapsed."

The senior official said a compensation of Rs 4 lakh would be paid to the family of each person killed in the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences over the tragedy. The official handle of the Chief Minister's Office tweeted that he has directed officials concerned to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured.

Further probe into the incident is on.