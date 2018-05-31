Woman Tries To Set Herself On Fire Outside Gujarat Chief Minister's Home, Says Husband Was Assaulted Police officials claim that the woman's husband was injured in clashes a few days ago and a case has been registered.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's private residence is located in the Rajkot's Prakash society. (File) Rajkot: A woman attempting self-immolation near Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's private residence was detained by the police on Wednesday. The woman, identified as Hetal Makawana, was reportedly acting in protest against "police inaction" over her complaint against BJP leader and former MLA Ramesh Rupapara.



She alleged that her husband was assaulted by men sent by Mr Rupapara. Police officials, however, claim that her husband was injured in clashes a few days ago and a case has been registered.



The woman, native of Padadhari town in Rajkot, wanted Mr Rupapara's name included in the First Information Report and had earlier threatened to set herself on fire outside the chief minister's residence, according to news agency Press Trust of India.



Following her threat, security had been increased at Vijay Rupani's private residence. On Wednesday, she doused herself in petrol but as she was about to set herself on fire, police detained her. Chief Minister Rupani's residence is located in the Rajkot's Prakash society.



A similar incident took place in Chennai, where a cab driver, assaulted by traffic policemen over a spot fine, set himself on fire in full public view. The 21-year-old man was fined allegedly for not wearing a seat-belt. A police officer was suspended in connection with the incident and the case was referred for a magisterial probe. Read more about it



