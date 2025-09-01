Woman Thrashed, Paraded Around Jharkhand Village With Garland Of Slippers

A woman was thrashed, her hair cut, and then she was paraded around the village in a half-naked state with a garland of slippers slung around her neck, shows a disturbing video from Jharkhand.

The incident was reported from a village under Jamtada Panchayat in Dumri.

A theft was reported in a house in the village, and a woman was caught on suspicion of stealing and held hostage.

A group of women were seen surrounding the accused, with one woman thrashing her with a thin wooden stick. The accused woman, with young children around her, was paraded around the village, as seen on the video.

As soon as the information was received, police station in-charge Pranit Patel reached the spot with the team and rescued the victim and got her admitted to a hospital for treatment.

"Two accused have been identified from the viral video and have been arrested. The search for other accused is underway," said Mr Patel.