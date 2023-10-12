Woman Stabbed By Lover She Was Avoiding, Cab Driver Helps Catch Accused

The police have arrested the accusd (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a man in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area this morning, the police said.

The woman was earlier in a relationship with the accused and was avoiding him recently, the police said. The 27-year-old accused was arrested at the spot.

In a purported video of the attack, a woman is seen inside a cab with blood all over the upper part of her body. She is heard pleading with the passersby to take her to a hospital.

The cab driver, who caught the accused with the help of others, can be heard saying that he was there for a pick-up. The man and the woman were together and sat inside the car. Later, he attacked her.

The police received a call from a woman that she had been stabbed. They reached the spot where the woman, a resident of Lado Sarai, was found. A probe revealed that she and the accused were in a relationship for the last two years, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Recently, the woman began ignoring him, so the man came in the morning and met her in the Lado Sarai area. They were talking and she sat in a cab which she had booked. In the meantime, the accused attacked her with a knife, the DCP said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered and Gaurav Pal, a resident of UP's Ghaziabad, who works in Gurgaon, has been arrested, she said.

On October 10, the woman called the cops saying that she was being harassed by Pal and the matter was found to be about borrowed money, the police said.

The caller did not want any action on that day, they said.

In May, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death by a man in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. The accused, Sahil (20), was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

He and the victim were in a "relationship" but had a fight. The victim had gone shopping when she was accosted by Sahil in the densely populated neighbourhood.