Woman, Son Among 3 Killed During Sand Mining In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

Police registered a case of accidental deaths (Representational)

Three people including a woman and her son were killed during sand mining in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place on the river bank at Katra Ramkhiriya village, said Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma.

Some people were digging up sand for the construction of a temple in the village when a huge mound of sand collapsed on them, he said.

Munni Bai (50), her son Mukesh (35) and another person named Rajkumar Khatik (25) were killed while three others were injured and undergoing treatment, the police official added.

Police registered a case of accidental deaths and further investigation was underway, Mr Sharma said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)