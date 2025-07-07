'Take Steps To Stop Sand Mining Along Yamuna': Delhi Chief Minister To Yogi Adityanath

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has written to her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, urging immediate action to curb illegal sand mining along the Yamuna River near the Delhi-UP border.

In the letter, Ms Gupta said mining activities are weakening river embankments and increasing the risk of flooding in the national capital.

The illegal extraction of sand is not only posing a flood risk but also causing long-term ecological damage, she said, and cited repeated observations made by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has expressed concern over unregulated mining along the river.

"The NGT has consistently flagged illegal sand mining as a serious environmental issue," the letter said, adding urgent regulatory intervention is needed to prevent further damage.

The Delhi chief minister also raised concerns about the impact on local communities living near the river, many of whom are directly affected by changes in the river flow and degradation of the riverbed. These activities, she wrote, alter the natural course of the river and contribute to erosion and ecological imbalance.

Ms Gupta described the matter as an inter-state issue requiring joint enforcement. She proposed coordinated action between the Delhi and UP governments, including a joint demarcation of jurisdiction along the river to avoid confusion in enforcement responsibilities.

"The absence of clear boundaries has complicated monitoring and action," she said, suggesting that ambiguity has allowed illegal operations to continue unchecked.

The Delhi government is seeking a collaborative approach, with Ms Gupta requesting that UP start administrative coordination to address the issue.

The letter follows several reports of continued sand mining along the Yamuna River despite restrictions and earlier warnings by environmental authorities.